Bandari exude confidence ahead of Cecafa

Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Farouk Shikhalo is among 24 players named to represent Bandari in this year’s Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament.

Shikhalo, who has been linked with Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) for several months now, was named in head coach Bernard Mwalala’s squad and was to leave with the rest players for Kigali on Thursday night to participate in the regional event in which the team is making its debut.

Mwalala said the goalkeeper is still a Bandari player contracted with the club.

“We’ve never been approached by Yanga and neither the player has told us of his interest to leave us, so we’re not going to entertain rumours,” said a stern Mwalala.

The travelling squad for the Coast-based team comprises 24 players and eight technical bench officials as the team starts their Group ‘B’ campaign against Uganda’s KCCA on Sunday.