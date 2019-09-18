Bandari feted for beating Tunisians in Caf tie

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari Football Club players have an extra motivation to do well in local and international competitions following a Sh500,000 cash reward from sponsors Kenya Ports Authority.

The money has been awarded to the playing unit for beating Tunisian club US Ben Guardane in the first leg of Caf Confederation Cup first round match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday.

The club’s patron, Daniel Manduku, who is also KPA’s Managing Director, handed over the money to the players on Wednesday at the KPA Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

The team leaves on Wednesday for the return leg in Tunisia next week.

“I want to see our strikers scoring more goals in Tunisia to ensure that the Tunisian’s are totally out of contention for the next stage of the championship, and I have demonstrated how goals are scored,” Manduku said after engaging the team in a kick about during which he scored a penalty past former international goalkeeper Razak Siwa, who is also Bandari’s goalkeeper trainer.

He urged the strikers to go for more goals in Tunisia, saying the best way to defend is to attack. Manduku said he will be in Tunisia to cheer the team in the return leg match planned for September 29.

KPA proud of the team

Manduku said KPA was happy to be associated with Bandari’s success and asked the technical team and players to remain focused the whole season. He said Bandari fans will travel with the team for matches outside Mombasa.

“I am a very happy MD today because under my watch, a Kenyan team has managed to beat a Tunisian opponent in Nairobi,” Manduku said in reference to Bandari’s 2-0 win over US Ben Guardane.

Accompanied Bandari FC Board of Trustees, among them chairman Musa Hassan, vice chairman Bernard Osero, Chief Executive officer Edward Oduor, organising secretary Dickson Kibagendi and his assistant Alban Wambua, Manduku welcomed former Football Kenya Federation’s vice chairman Twaha Mbarak to the board of trustees, saying the veteran football administrator’s vast experience will help the team grow.

“You have a very strong management team and the inclusion of Mbarak should enable us to identify and tap more talents both locally and abroad since Bandari has become an international club,” Manduku said.

He said KPA will fully support Bandari whose target now remains wining the Kenyan Premier League after playing second fiddle to 18-time champions Gor Mahia in two consecutive seasons.