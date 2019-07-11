Bandari in do-or-die match against Azam

By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN RUBAVU, RWANDA

Bandari's fate at this year's Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Cup which is underway here in Rwanda will be settled Friday, either way, when the Kenyan face Azam at the Huye Stadium.

Put simply, the ports-men need a win against the Tanzanian side to progress to the quarter-finals of this regional club football showpiece.

While draw for Bandari may or may not be enough, a loss will spell disaster, in football terms.

The dockers are competing in this regional football show-piece for the first time ever and unlike Gor Mahia, who appear to be coasting through, the Mombasa-based side have seemingly found the going tough.

Bernard Mwalala's team drew 1-1 with Ugandan champions Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) in their opening game and followed this result with another 2-2 draw versus hosts Mukura Victory.

This has left the Kenyan team third in the group, behind KCCA and Azam.

Only the top two in each group will progress to the quarters and remain with a chance of winning the tournament, a feat that comes with Sh3 million in prize money.

The rest head home.

"We have been unlucky not to win in these two games because we scored first in both games," argued Mwalala.

"I know a bit about Azam. They play well and have confidence because the team regularly competes at this stage.

“But I have not seen anything in their two games that should make us fear."

Azam are the tournament defending champions and will be looking for a comeback of sorts following a surprise loss to table toppers KCCA.

Mwalala will rely on goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo to keep away the goals even though the Harambee Stars ‘keeper has been inconsistent in his performances amid consistent links to Tanzanian club Yanga.

Forwards Abdalla Hassan, Wycliffe Ochomo and Yema Mwana will lead the attack and hope to continue garnering experience ahead of the team's participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, hosts Rayon Sport and APR have joined Gor in securing a spot in the semis with one group match go spare.