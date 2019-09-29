alexa Bandari inch closer to Caf Confed Cup group stages - Daily Nation
Bandari inch closer to Caf Confed Cup group stages

Sunday September 29 2019

Bandari midfielder Abdalla Hassan celebrates his goal during their Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg match against US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia on September 14, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • They will now need to win a two-legged playoff to qualify for the group stages of Africa's second football tier competition.
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Kenyan Premier League side Bandari are on the brink of qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 3-2 aggregate win against Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane.

Bandari lost 2-1 in the return leg of the their first round clash away on Sunday, but their 2-0 win at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the first leg proved in handy.

They will now need to win a two-legged playoff to qualify for the group stages of Africa's second football tier competition.

