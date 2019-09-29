Bandari inch closer to Caf Confed Cup group stages
Sunday September 29 2019
Kenyan Premier League side Bandari are on the brink of qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 3-2 aggregate win against Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane.
Bandari lost 2-1 in the return leg of the their first round clash away on Sunday, but their 2-0 win at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the first leg proved in handy.
They will now need to win a two-legged playoff to qualify for the group stages of Africa's second football tier competition.
more to follow....