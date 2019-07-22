Bandari keen to erase 2016 Confederation Cup memories

By VICTOR OTIENO

Bandari will be out to make amends of their poor performance in the 2016 Confederation Cup.

The Dockers, who are returning to the competition after winning the SportPesa Shield last season, were bundled out by Congolese side St Eloi Lupopo in the preliminary round following a 3-1 aggregate loss.

In this season's draw released by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) on Sunday, Bandari were pitted against Sudan's Al Ahly Shandy in the preliminary round.

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu, who was in goal against St Eloi Lupopo three years ago, said the club "still feels hurt" by their early exit of the competition in 2016 and that they will be looking to erase those memories by going past the preliminaries.

"Progressing past this round will be an achievement and we want to progress further and further, because we have not forgotten what happened in 2016," Oburu told Nation Sport.

Oburu backed the current Bandari squad led by Felly Mulumba to write a new history for the club due to the experience they've gained by featuring in international tournaments; the latest being the recently concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

"We have the right personell for this competition. The club has confidence with every player because they have qualified for this competition," he said.