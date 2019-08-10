By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari will lock horns with Sudanese side Al Ahli Shandi in a preliminary Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederation Cup tie this afternoon at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani from 3pm on Saturday.

Head coach Bernard Mwalala says everything is set and the lads are ready for the big game.

“They are all in good shape ahead of the match and that is a good thing. The ball has now been thrown in my court and I will have a selection headache as all the players are fit and have shown readiness to start the match. It is a good dilemma to be in and I am sure whichever player takes part in the match will defend the badge honourably,” Mwalala said, after the team’s training session at the match venue on Friday.

The tactician says the players are also eager to do well in continental assignments and have promised to deliver.

“We have been talking to the players and they know the importance of these continental games. We went to South Africa for preseason and one of our players, Abdallah Hassan, was called for trials by a top-tier side. Such high profile games are good for the players as they get to market themselves. If we do well continentally then there are high chances some players will get good deals with better teams and they know it,” he added.

The coach however decried the fact that they have been forced to play the match in Nairobi as they are no stadia in Mombasa, their hometown, that meet Caf standards.

“The only challenge we have is that we will lack our home fans support. I think it is a wake-up call to the government of Kenya to ensure we have facilities like the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, at least one in every county.

“Mombasa is one the most important cities in Kenya and it is a pity that we don’t have a facility that can host an international match. It is the right time now to start thinking about a Sports Arena that can host international sporting activities in Mombasa,” a frustrated Mwalala opined.

Their opponents Sudanese side Al Ahli Shandi held their first training session at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani Friday afternoon ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Bandari on Saturday.

Coach Mohammed “Mazda” Abdalla, who has previously coached the Sudan national team says they are in Kenya to win.

“I know Bandari had a good season and have also had good preparations ahead of this match but football is unpredictable. I know what to expect from them as I know Kenyan football and their style of play. I have faced Kenyan teams many times and I have therefore prepared my boys for the task ahead,” he said after the team’s training session.

Abdalla joined the team just a week ago but expresses optimism the team will do well continentally.

“Shandy finished third last season in the league and our target is to at least get past the group stage of the Confederation Cup this year and build on that in the coming years. The players and management are committed to achieve this and it's a good starting point for me. I know we will achieve our goals,” he observed.