Bandari melt in Bance-burner heat

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Experienced striker Aristide Bance grabbed a hat-trick as Horoya AC beat Bandari 4-2 in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off match at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry on Sunday.

Bance opened the scoring a few seconds after kick-off before Ocansey Mandela doubled the lead in the 11th minute with a powerful header. Abdallah Hassan reduced the deficit for Bandari in the 25th minute, connecting well to a Darius Msagha cross from the right flank.

Congolese striker Yema Mwana volleyed home from the edge of the box after a nice pass from Collins Agade to level matters heading to the breather.

After the break, the game was reduced to a Bance show as the Burkinabe striker scored two more goals to win the game for the hosts. Bance made a lovely turn inside the box and delivered a pile driver past Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala made a double change bringing in Danson Chetambe and Cliff Kasuti for Darius Msagha and Dan Guya at the hours mark but it is Horoya that scored another, Bance heading his third of the evening in the 67th minute.

The return leg will be played at Kasarani next Sunday with Bandari hoping to overturn the loss and proceed to the lucrative group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup which comes with a Sh27.5 million purse.