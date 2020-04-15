Bandari now want KPL season cancelled

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari have asked the Kenyan Premier League to cancel the season and use the Football Kenya Federation constitution to determine the champions and relegation candidates.

Bandari Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor on Tuesday said it will be “extremely expensive” for the clubs to honour fixtures which are expected to be congested once the league resumes.

Oduor said the FKF constitution is very clear how honours should be awarded should the league fail to conclude and this is what should be followed to avoid “overburdening teams with congested fixtures” which might be counterproductive.

Chapter 2.6 of the FKF constitution offers three options that could be used to solve the problem to the satisfaction of all clubs.

Article 2.6.1.1 states: “that should the season fail to complete before each and every club has completed its first round fixtures, the league shall be declared null and void, meaning teams will have to start a new season a fresh in total disregard of the leg one of the season.”

Article 2.6.1.2 states: “where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures, but less than 75 percent league games have been played, the table standing at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league.”

But article 2.6.1.3 states that where at least one club has played more than 75 percent of the league games, the following formula shall be used to determine, the table positions for the respective group. Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played.

“Let the federation look at the current state of the league and simply apply one of the suitable options above and bring the current season to an end,” Oduor said.

Article 2.7 on promotion and relegation of teams clearly states that the principles of promotion and relegation shall be determined by the FKF national executive committee from time to time in accordance with the FKF constitution.