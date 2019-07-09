By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN RUBAVU, RWANDA.

Bandari are in danger of failing to progress to the knockout phase of the ongoing Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Kagame Cup following Tuesday's 2-2 draw against hosts Mukura Victory at Huye Stadium.

But Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is optimistic his charges have what it takes to get out of a tough looking Group 'B', which also features the tournament's defending champions Azam from Tanzania and Uganda champions KCCA.

"To be safe, we need to beat Azam and we will," said Mwalala, who's won the tournament as a player with Tanzanian outfit Yanga.

"My boys are playing well and learning the ropes at this stage. There is no need to panic."

Against Mukura, which finished third, behind Rayon Sport and APR in the 2018/2019 Rwanda league season, Bandari scored first, through the ever reliable Shaban Kenga in the 23rd minute.

Mukura, which lost 1-0 to Azam in its opening group match, fought back and scored twice in succession, through Nyinkindi Saleh and Ntwali Evade in the second half.

Kenya's SportPesa Shield champions thereafter needed a 90th minute goal from Yema Mwana to nick a precious point.

Bandari drew 1-1 with KCCA in its opening game and thus have two points in two games. Mukura lost 1-0 to Azam and like Bandari, have to win the final match of the group to stand a chance of advancing.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will progress to the knockout with a win over AS Port at the Umugunda stadium here in Huye Wednesday afternoon.