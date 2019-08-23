Bandari seek rare away win in Sudan

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari will take on Sudanese side Al Ahly Shendi in a Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round return leg match on Friday evening at the Shendi Stadium in Sudan.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg played in Nairobi on August 10, taking the stakes in Friday's encounter a notch higher.

A win or a scoring draw of any kind will see the Kenyan side through while a barren draw will take the match straight to penalties to decide who proceeds to the next stage.

The dockers have been struggling in front of goal and their tactician Bernard Mwalala is hoping things will be different in the second leg.

“It has been a concern but we have tried to work on it. I am hoping we at least find the back of the net once against Shendi and defend well just like the first leg. I am confident we can get a good result despite the fact that we are away,” said an optimistic Mwalala.

Shendi tactician Mohammed “Mazda” Abdalla is banking on home advantage to pull through.

“The tie is still very open and they (Bandari) can make it very difficult for us if they score. However we are at home and that is a plus. We will fight until the end and hopefully go through to the next stage,” said the experienced coach.