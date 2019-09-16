Bandari shift focus to domestic league

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari returned to their Mbaraki training ground in Mombasa n Monday with focus now on the Kenyan Premier League, before flying out to face Tunisia’s Ben Guardane in the second leg of their first round round Caf Confederation Cup match in Tunis in a fortnight.

The dockers, who head to Tunisia with two goal cushion, take on Zoo Kericho on Wednesday at Mbaraki, before leaving for Awendo for a date with Sony Sugar in a match slated for Sunday, matches coach Benard Mwalala believes will give his team very good match practice.

“Much as we could have preferred not to play any competitive fixtures before our return leg match for fear of injuries, it is also true that we have to continue playing the league fixtures to avoid a back log," Mwalala said.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Daniel Manduku indicated that he will meet the players before departure to motivate them ahead of the return leg, which he promised to attend.

“I must say I am very happy for Bandari for putting KPA in not only Africa, but the world map and must be categorical that as KPA we will do everything possible to support the team and ensure they qualify for the group stages," Manduku said on Monday.

Manduku had earlier sent a congratulatory message to the team on behalf of of the company's board of management and the Kenya Ports Authority community after their exploits last Saturday.

“ I want to reaffirm my full support to the team as they prepare for the second leg and would want to ensure they get the best preparation before departure to Tunisia," he said.