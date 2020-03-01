Bandari sink KCB in Machakos

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Johanna Mwita scored a brace as Bandari beat 10-man KCB 2-1 in a tough Kenya Premier League (KPL) match on Sunday at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

The win is Bandari's third in a row and takes their point tally to 29.

Kenyan international Samuel Odhiambo scored KCB's consolation goal.

The loss left the bankers fifth on the log on 41 points. Pascal Ogweno was sent-off in the 86th minute after receiving a second booking.

With Bandari having won the first leg 2-1, it was a matter of whether they will complete a double over KCB, who were looking to avenge that loss.

The Dockers threatened early through William Wadri's header, before their opponents responded at the other end moments later when Odhiambo's free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana.

Advertisement

Enock Agwanda, who is in the golden boot race with 13 goals, had a chance to increase his tally in the eighth minute, but he fired wide.

The first best goal scoring chance of the tough clash arrived in the 17th minute when KCB's captain Mike Kibwage's header from a corner-kick delivery hit the woodwork.

Benard Odhiambo almost fired Bandari ahead in the 28th minute, but his glancing header from Wadri's free-kick missed the target, before Agwanda saw his effort a minute later saved by Ndikumana.

KCB survived in the 34th and 35th minutes respectively - goalkeeper Gabriel Adika denying Danson Namasaka, before Mwita side-netted after Wadri found him with a weighty pass.

The two sides went for the breather barren.

Looking to continue with their revival, Bandari's coach Twahir Muhiddin withdrew defender Dan Otewa for Amai Atariza in the 48th minute.

But, it is KCB who came close to taking the lead through Agwanda's powerful shot two minutes later.

Goalkeeper Adika was forced to rush into into the field to clear a danger in the 54th minute.

Five minutes later, Mwita broke the deadlock with a low shot to the right corner. KCB's coach Zedekiah Otieno responded to that goal with a double substitution, introducing Victor Omuhe and Martin Nderitu for Regan Otieno and Samuel Mwangi respectively.

Mwita scored a brace and double Bandari's lead in the 61st minute when he slotted home easily after custodian Adika miscalculated his move.

Odhiambo reduced the deficit in the 68th minute with a powerful shot from inside the box after receiving an assist from Agwanda.