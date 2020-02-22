Bandari sink Mathare at Mbaraki

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari put up a brilliant display en route to their 3-1 win over Mathare United in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Bandari took a deserved 2-0 lead at half time through goals from Harambee Stars midfielder Abdallah Hassan and Ugandan forward William Wadri.

In the second half, Mathare got their consolation via John Mwangi before second half substitute Yema Mwana scored the third goal - his third in as many matches.

Bandari coach Twahir Muhiddin said he was impressed by the performance of all his players and said with such spirited fight, they would start climbing up up the standings.

“My boys played not only as per my instructions but also put up a brave fight,” said Muhiddin.

“I’ve high hopes my players will continue to raise their standard of play to win the next clash,” he said.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali said it was a good game and they missed a number of scoring opportunities while their opponents utilised the two scoring chances they got in the first half.

“We played better in the second half but it was the same story of missed chances that cost us the match,” said Ali, who steered clear of the debate in which teams are complaining of the 2pm kick-off time in the hot conditions in Mombasa, saying even in Europe, some matches are played at lunch hour.

Had it not for Bandari left back Siraj Mohamed tight marking of Mathare's pacy winger James Kinyanjui, the story would have been different in the first half.

Bandari were 1-0 up on 38 minutes when John Mwita’s fine cross found Hassan who headed home. Five minutes later, Danson Namasaka dribbled his way past three defenders and set for Wadri to beat Mathare goalkeeper Job Ochieng with a low shot.

In the second half, Mathare came back strongly, raiding their opponents goal area but found the Dockers defence of Siraj Mohamed, Dan Otewa, Brian Otieno and Bernard Odhiambo a hard-nut-to crack.

However, in the 70th minute, the visitors managed to reduce the deficit when Mwangi scored from a goalmouth melee. Mathare continued to fight for an equaliser but the coming in of Mwana and Darius Msagha for Mwita and Hassan, helped the home to get the third goal.