Bandari stage stunning comeback to cage Zoo Kericho

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Bandari came from 2-0 down to claim a memorable 3-2 win over Zoo Kericho in their Kenyan Premier League clash at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on Wednesday.

Collins Neto's first half brace had given the visitors a shock 2-0 lead at halftime. However, the Dockers hit back in the second half with William Wadri's long strike starting the comeback.

Yema Mwama restored parity two minutes later, before Mohammed Katana celebrated his return to local football with a beautifully executed corner-kick which earned Bandari three valuable points.

The Aspire Academy graduate, who formerly plied his trade with a Portugal second division side Neiosoes FC, committed to take the corner kick and curled it in, beating Brian Lumumba, the Zoo Kericho goalkeeper for Bandari’s third and winning goal in the 68th minute.

“I must it is satisfying to return home and score such a beautiful goal which turned out to be the winning goal after we came from behind to level the scores 2-2," Katana, who is christened Messi due to his ball artistry, said.

Katana, who is at Bandari on a one-year contract after a deal to join Greece giants Pananthiakos fell through, said his mission is to help the side win the league this season after twice finishing second.

Advertisement

Neto had scored a brace for Zoo Kericho in the 15th and 20th minutes to give his team a 2-0 lead at the break with Bandari players back peddling but Bernard Mwalala's pep talk at the break saw the Dockers came back forcefully pulling one back a minute from resumption through Wadri from well weighted cross from Collins Agade before Mwama restored parity two minute later from yet another cross by Agade.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match and prepared the boys for the same but they opted to ignore and underrate their opponents thus the two quick goals we conceded,” Mwalala said, adding that the boys have now learnt their lesson.