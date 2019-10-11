Bandari travel to Dar for friendly Simba encounter

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Kenyan Premier League title hopefuls Bandari left Mombasa Friday morning for Dar es Salaam where they are scheduled to play Tanzanian league champions Simba Sports Club in a friendly match on Saturday.

Bandari head coach, Bernard Mwalala told Nation Sport that they would use the match against Simba to prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg tie against Horoya AC of Guinea on October 27.

“We’re going to Tanzania to play Simba and win the match to prepare our team well before our away clash with the Guineans. We’ll also play our next Kenyan Premier League home match against Chemelil Sugar next weekend in Mombasa,” said Mwalala.

REVENGE

Bandari assistant coach Ibrahim Shikanda said they anticipate Simba to come at them with vengeance in their minds.

Bandari defeated the Tanzanian outfit 2-1 in a SportPesa Super Cup match in Dar early this year.

Shikanda said they had a strong team that could beat any side in East Africa and assured their Dar es Salaam football fans of an entertaining match.

“We beat Simba in the SportPesa event early this year and they will go all out to avenge that defeat. But we will be playing to prove our superiority by beating them again at their own backyard,” he said.

Bandari’s trip reminds Coast football fans of similar tours by former great Mombasa sides, Liverpool (Mwenge) and Feisal.

The two sides regularly made trips to the south across the boarder.