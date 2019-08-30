Barcelona and PSG agree on Neymar value

By BBC SPORT

Barcelona and Paris St-Germain have "reached an agreement on the value of Neymar" as a deal edges closer, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.

Both value the Brazilian at 200m euros (£182m), but to pay less Barca have offered defender Jean-Clair Todibo and midfielder Ivan Rakitic, plus forward Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan.

At the moment, all three players have rejected the move.

Officials from both teams met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal.

Forward Neymar, 27, joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m).

At a news conference on Thursday, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said Neymar will not be involved in the Ligue 1 game against Metz on Friday.

After the breakthrough in negotiations, it now seems he will rejoin the Nou Camp club before Monday's La Liga transfer deadline at 1am.

However, the deal hinges on the three players agreeing on a move to Paris, despite them "not knowing anything about it" being included in the transfer talks.