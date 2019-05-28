Barcelona great named coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd

By AFP

DOHA

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has been appointed the head coach for Qatari champions Al-Sadd for whom the Spaniard has been playing since 2015, the club said on Tuesday.

"Xavi Hernandez will take over as the head coach of Al-Sadd from the beginning of the next season," an official statement said.

Al-Sadd, who won Qatar's league title this season for the first time in six years, said the team is set to hold a training camp in Girona, near Barcelona from July 14 to 29.

Xavi succeeds Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira whose term ended this season.

The first game for Al-Sadd under Xavi will be against compatriots Al-Duhail in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on August 6.

Xavi joined Al-Sadd in 2015 following an illustrious 17-year stint with Barcelona.