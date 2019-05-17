By AFP

More by this Author

BARCELONA

Barcelona said on Thursday their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sustained a knee problem, leaving the club with another injury concern ahead of the Copa del Rey final.

Luis Suarez will definitely miss the game against Valencia on May 25 after undergoing surgery on his own knee injury last week, while Ousmane Dembele is also struggling with a hamstring strain.

Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, hobbled off with a thigh problem against Getafe on Sunday, although the club hope he will recover just in time for the final in Seville.

"Ter Stegen is having trouble with his right knee," a Barcelona statement read. "He is out of action and his availability will depend on how it develops."

Ter Stegen has been instrumental in Barcelona winning La Liga this season, with the club sitting 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.