Barcelona lose Spain star ahead of Napoli clash

Saturday February 15 2020

Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba (down) receives medical attention during their Spanish league match against Getafe CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 15, 2020. PHOTO | LLUIS GENE |  AFP

  • The Catalans led their third-placed opponents 2-0 at half-time at the Camp Nou.
AFP
AFP
MADRID

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba hobbled off in the 20th minute of the Spanish champions' La Liga game against Getafe on Saturday with an apparent right thigh injury.

The 30-year-old left the field wincing in pain and was replaced by Junior Firpo.

It is the third injury for the Spain international this season, having spent two spells on the sidelines with injuries to his left thigh.

Quique Setien's Barca visit Napoli in their Champions League last-16 first leg on February 25, before the return game on March 18.

