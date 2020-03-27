alexa Barcelona to slash salaries in coronavirus fight - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Barcelona to slash salaries in coronavirus fight

Friday March 27 2020

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann (right) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Copa del Rey (King's Cup) match against UD Ibiza at the Can Misses municipal stadium in Ibiza, on January 22, 2020. PHOTO | JAIME REINA |

Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann (right) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Copa del Rey (King's Cup) match against UD Ibiza at the Can Misses municipal stadium in Ibiza, on January 22, 2020. PHOTO | JAIME REINA |  AFP

In Summary

  • All football has been suspended in Spain where the virus has so far killed more than 4,000 people with 56,000 confirmed cases.
  • The Catalan club did not specify, however, the scale of the cuts or if all of its employees are affected.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

BARCELONA

Barcelona said Thursday they were slashing salaries to counter the financial fall-out from the coronavirus although the Spanish giants did not specify if all of its employees would be affected by the move.

All football has been suspended in Spain where the virus has so far killed more than 4,000 people with 56,000 confirmed cases.

"The suspension of competitions, following the epidemic of Covid-19, entails the cessation of all activities, sporting and non-sporting, of our club," said a statement released by Barcelona.

The club, it added, had taken a "series of measures to mitigate its effects and reduce the economic consequences of this crisis."

"Essentially, it is a reduction in the working day, forced by the circumstances, and consequently a proportional reduction in the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

Also Read

Advertisement

The Catalan club did not specify, however, the scale of the cuts or if all of its employees are affected.

Advertisement