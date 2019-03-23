Battle for NSL supremacy heats up at Camp Toyoyo

By VINCENT OPIYO

Ushuru and Wazito will be hoping their hot form in the National Super League (NSL) continues this weekend in the round 22 fixtures.

Both teams top the standings on 47 points although the taxmen have a superior goal difference.

Wazito, who have roped in Kenya Under-20 winger Musa Masika from Kangemi AllStars, host Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

Kibera Black Stars will entertain Ushuru in the early kick-off.

Wazito are on a good run since Fred Ambani and Hamisi Muhammed took over that has seen them win three games on the trot.

Migori on their side are languishing in the relegation zone with their only win this month coming against City Stars, a 1-0 victory on March 3 in Awendo.

Kibera Black Stars will be out to upset the Ken Kenyatta-coached Ushuru - who edged Fortune Sacco 2-1 in a midweek fixture at Ruaraka grounds.

On Sunday, Nairobi Stima host their coastal counterparts, Coast Stima at Karuturi grounds.

“We will not underrate them,” noted Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko, whose side lost 1-0 away to Kisumu AllStars in midweek that ended their 20-match unbeaten run.

“They (Coast Stima) are so stubborn when in possession, but we will deny them the ball,” he added “I have new players but they are gelling well.”

Kisumu AllStars visit Talanta in the second match scheduled for Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

“The win against Nairobi Stima placed us at a better position to fight for a place in SPL,” AllStars coach Francis “Killer” Oduor said.

“We are determined to collect maximum points in this second leg.”

FIXTURES

Saturday

Kibera Black Stars v Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 2pm)

Wazito v Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 4.15pm)

Bidco United v St Joseph (Thika stadium, 2pm)

Thika United v Kenya Police (Thika stadium, 4.15pm)

Shabana v Kangemi AllStars (Gusii stadium, 3pm)

Sunday

Administration Police v Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 2pm)

Talanta v Kisumu AllStars (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 4.15pm)

Eldoret Youth v City Stars (Eldoret showground, 3pm)

Nairobi Stima v Coast Stima (Karuturi grounds, 3pm)

Green Commandoes v Fortune Sacco (Bukhungu stadium, 3pm)