alexa Bayern game to be played behind closed doors - Daily Nation
Bayern game to be played behind closed doors

Wednesday March 11 2020

Hoffenheim's and Bayern Munich's players applaud Hoffenheim's supporters during their German first division Bundesliga match on February 29, 2020 in Sinsheim. PHOTO | DANIEL ROLAND |

In Summary

  • On Sunday, Germany's health minister Jens Spahn requested that all events with more than 1,000 people be cancelled "until further notice"
  • But the decision to close stadium doors rests ultimately with regional authorities and is made on a case-by-case basis
AFP
By AFP
AFP

BERLIN

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich on Saturday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus scare, Berlin city government said Wednesday.

"The match will be played without spectators," the city deputy health chief Dilek Kalayci told Spreeradio station despite Union Berlin's statement Tuesday saying the match would be open to an expected 22,000 fans.

On Sunday, Germany's health minister Jens Spahn requested that all events with more than 1,000 people be cancelled "until further notice".

But the decision to close stadium doors rests ultimately with regional authorities and is made on a case-by-case basis.

Also behind closed doors this weekend are matches at Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04, Fortuna Düsseldorf v Paderborn, Augsbourg v VfL Wolfsburg and Cologne v Mainz 05.

