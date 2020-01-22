Real Madrid defender joins Bayern on loan

By AFP

BERLIN

Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern's defence, which has been left short on cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

"We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions."

The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for 35 million euros ($39 million, Sh4 billion) in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.

