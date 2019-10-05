Bayern Munich suffer first Bundesliga defeat

By AFP

BERLIN

Five days after thrashing Tottenham in Europe, Bayern Munich suffered their first loss this season with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Second-half goals by Armenian forward Sargis Adamyan sealed Hoffenheim's first-ever win in Munich as Bayern suffered a Champions League hangover after their 7-2 romp at Tottenham on Tuesday.

It was Bayern's first home defeat in the league for almost a year.

Robert Lewandowski equalised at the Allianz Arena with his 11th Bundesliga goal this season, scoring for the seventh straight league game, but Adamyan clinched the win with his second.

Bayern kept first place in the Bundesliga on goal difference ahead of Leipzig, Leverkusen and Freiburg, with four teams on 14 points at the top.

