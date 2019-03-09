Bayern back on top of Bundesliga as Liverpool loom
Saturday March 9 2019
BERLIN
Bayern Munich warmed up for Liverpool by knocking Borussia Dortmund from the top of the Bundesliga for the first time since September with a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Bayern, who host Liverpool on Wednesday in their Champions League, last 16, return leg clash after a goalless draw at Anfield, went top on goal difference from Dortmund, who needed late goals to win 3-1 at home to Stuttgart.
Bayern ran riot in Munich as Robert Lewandowski scored twice, leaving him with 20 goals in 17 league games against Wolfsburg, while Sergne Gnabry, James Rodriguez and Joshua Kimmich also netted.