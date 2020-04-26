alexa Bayern 'optimistic' of Neuer contract extension - Daily Nation
Bayern 'optimistic' of Neuer contract extension

Sunday April 26 2020

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a training session ahead of their Euro 2020 qualification match against the Netherlands in Hamburg, northern Germany, on September 4, 2019. PHOTO | CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
MUNICH

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is "optimistic" about extending club captain Manuel Neuer's contract, adding in an interview with Sunday's Die Welt that discrepancies had been "clarified internally".

"So I hope we'll be able to extend Manuel's contract," Salihamidzic said, with the Bayern goalkeeper's current deal expiring in June 2021.

Talks between Bayern and the Germany keeper, capped 92 times by the national side, seemed to have reached deadlock in mid-April, with Neuer expressing his "irritation" about leaked details of the extension talks.

"Since nothing has been leaked since then, I guess the mole has moved on," Salihamidzic said.

