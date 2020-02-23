Beijing Raiders reclaim Chapa Dimba crown

"It is a good result and we expected it because we had prepared well. Yesterday (Saturday's semi-finals) was the tough one for us. Today we were sure of wining," said an elated Okwiri.

Raiders coach Mark Okwiri said his side's big win was not a suprise to him.

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Beijing Raiders on Sunday reclaimed their Nairobi Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom girls' title after a 6-0 thrashing of defending champions Acakoro Ladies at Jamhuri High School.

In the encounter, which was a repeat of season one girls' finals, Salima Drailer starred as she found the back of the net four times, while Fasila Adhiambo scored a brace.

The Starehe-based side had to wait until in the 40th minute to take the lead through Drailer.

Adhiambo extended their lead at the stroke of halftime with a powerful low shot from close range.

Beijing Raiders dominated the second period and Drailer netted two other goals in the 59th and 72nd minutes respectively.

Adhiambo grabbed her brace in the 76th minute, before Drailer sealed her side's big win in 84th minute.

Advertisement

Drailer's four goals saw her bag the golden boot award. On Saturday, Beijing Raiders beat Kibarage Girls 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Raiders coach Mark Okwiri said his side's big win was not a suprise to him.