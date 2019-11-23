Berlin face Al Ansar in Chapa Dimba final

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Berlin from Garissa will take on Al Ansar from Wajir in the North Eastern Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom final Sunday morning at the Garissa Teachers Training College from 8am.

Berlin, who are the region’s defending champions, thrashed Al Mumtaz 4-0 in the first semi final played at the same venue Saturday morning to qualify for the final.

Abdala Maro opened the scoring in the 37th minute before adding a second just before the break. In the second half, Abdi Somo Gede and Abdi Karim Bashir scored a goal each in the 53rd and 82nd minute respectively to cement Berlin’s win.

As the game drew to a close, two Al Mumtaz players were sent off - Yusuf Abdi Yusuf received a second yellow card in the 84th minute while Faid Abukar received a straight red card in the 86th minute.

“Al Mumtaz is not a team you take for granted – they have had a good run enroute to the final and I knew they would be a tough nut to crack. We prepared well for the game and I am happy we won. I want to thank Safaricom for putting together this tournament for the third consecutive season and urge them to keep on transforming lives through such initiatives,” said Berlin coach Ahmed Mohamed

In the second semi final, Al Ansar beat Admiral 5-4 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.