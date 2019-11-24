Berlin win Chapa Dimba North Eastern crown

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Berlin FC emerged the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom North Eastern regional champions after beating Al Ansar 2-0 at the Garissa Teachers Training College Grounds in Garissa on Sunday morning.

After a goalless first half, Berlin opened the scoring in the 67th minute through Noor Osman, with Abdalla Marro adding a second in the 88th minute to retain the title for the Garissa–based team.

Last season, the two teams met in a tightly contested final with Berlin winning via a post-match penalty shootout.

“We have been training hard in preparation for this tournament. We rectified the past mistakes we made in the National Finals and this time we promise to put up a better performance and win the national trophy,” Berlin striker Abdalla Marro said.

In the semi-finals played on Saturday at the same venue, Berlin beat Al Mumtaz from Modogashe 4-0 and Al Ansar from Wajir beat Admiral from Mandera 5-4 on post-match penalties to book a slot in the regional finals.

The winning team walked away with Sh200,000 and will represent the region at the national finals set for June 2020 at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa.

The runners-up did not walk away empty handed as they received Sh100,000 with players taking home a host of individual prizes.

The tournament now moves to Mombasa, where the Coast regional finals will be held on December 7 and 8 at Bomu Stadium. The Coast regional finals will also be accompanied by coaching clinics by La Liga coaches.

Chapa Dimba na Safaricom aims to develop grassroots football and providing a platform where gifted players will have an opportunity to be scouted and play for the National team as well as the top tier local and international teams.

Once all regional finals are played, an all-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain. The teams will play friendly matches against top La Liga academies.

Awards

MVP - Noor Osman – Berlin FC

Golden Boot - Abdalla Marro – Berlin

Best goalkeeper - Yahya Mohamed

Scouted for La Liga Training camp

First choice

Noor Osman

Abdalla Marro

Reserve list for LaLiga training camp

Ibrahim Billow Osman