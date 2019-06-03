By DAVID KWALIMWA

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala says his team's triumph over Kariobangi Sharks in Sunday's SportPesa Shield final highlights the hard work put in over the past two seasons.

The dockers won their second domestic title in four years after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the rain-delayed game played over two days at Kasarani.

Mwalala, however, steered clear of discussing the club's prospects on the continental front next season. "We have managed all this because we worked very hard to bring the team to this level, and I mean everybody including the management, technical bench, players and other staff. I am excited with this victory because it is the first of many," explained Mwalala, a former Kenya international.

This final was, unusually, a game of two halves played on different days. The second half of 45-minutes was played yesterday after the initial game which started at 4pm on Saturday was rained off at half-time.

By that time, the coastal team was leading 2-1 thanks to a Yema Mwana double, with Patillah Omotto scoring for Sharks.

On Sunday, Benjamin Mosha was at hand to creatively chest home William Wadri's lay-off for the only goal of the game. Sharks’ coach, William Muluya, said they have now embarked on preparations to host English Premier League side Everton in a friendly on Saturday at Kasarani.

