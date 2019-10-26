Mwalala confident Bandari will dock in Conakry

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is confident ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup play-offs, first leg match against Guinea giant Horoya Athletic Club on Sunday at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

The Dockers arrived in Conakry on Thursday and have so far held three training sessions at the KSA Ground. Mwalala says the team is in perfect condition ahead of the match.

“The team is fully prepared – we did some good work in Mombasa and are now finalising. We are very confident that we can do well despite the fact that we are playing away and are anticipating a great match against a quality opponent,” Mwalala told Nation Sport.

“My boys have performed well under pressure and I have confidence they will do it again tomorrow," he added.

To get to the playoff stage, Bandari knocked out Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane while Horoya dropped down to the Confederation Cup after losing out to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the Champions League.

Bandari squad in Guinea

Goalkeepers: Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor

Defenders: Felly Mulumba, Fred Nkata, Atariza Meja, Dan Otewa, Brian Otieno, Dan Guya and Siraj Mohammed

Midfielders: David Kingatua, Collns Agade, Danson Chetambe, Abdallah Hassan, Cliff Kasuti, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha and Shaban Kenga