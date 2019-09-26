Mwalala heaps praise on new signings

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala has heaped praises on new signings Alex Luganji and Ramadhan Katana.

Agege scored on his debut in the team’s 3-2 win over Zoo in Mombasa last Wednesday while Luganji started and impressed in the 1-0 over Sony Sugar on Sunday.

“They have gelled well with the team and now understand how we play. They have all impressed me on their debuts and I know they will do better. I like giving players a chance to show what they are capable of and so far the two have grabbed their opportunities,” Mwalala told Nation Sport.

“I never sign players I have no intention of using and I am happy the duo has done well so far. Only two players are yet to make debuts - forward Patrick Ndwiga and Sosthenes Idah and they will at the right time,” he added.

Bandari released eight players and signed the same number during the transfer window. Meanwhile, the team left for Tunisia on Wednesday for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against US Ben Guerdane set to be played on Sunday.

Cliff Kasuti, Danson Namasaka and Luganji are the only new signings who will be in the 20-man travelling contingent.