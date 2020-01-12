Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala sacked

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari FC coach Bernard Mwalala has left the club after a series of poor performances that culminated in their 2-1 loss to Tusker on Sunday at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Nation Sport understands.

Mwalala joined the club mid-2018 from Nzoia Sugar and guided the club back to continental action after winning the Domestic Cup last season, but the club has performed dismally this season and is currently eleventh on the log with 18 points having played 16 matches.

Talk has been rife that Mwalala’s future at the team was in doubt and a reliable source confirmed to Nation Sport the tactician has parted ways with the club after the loss to Tusker.

“The coach has been asked to step aside and the club will make an official announcement tomorrow (Monday),” the source told Nation Sport on Sunday.