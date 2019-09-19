BetLion revamps mobile platform
Gaming firm BetLion has relaunched an online mobile platform.
The new release is not only low on data usage, but has also being created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the game they wish to bet on.
“The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality coupled with low data usage, making it one of the fastest betting websites available,” Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion said.
“This is in line of with our brand promise of creating a product that is welcoming to all, this new release echoes that.”