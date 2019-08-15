Betting firm's license renewed

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The government has renewed Mozzart Bet's operating licence, in a move that brings hope towards ending the month-long stand-off between betting firms and the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

Mozzart Bet is one of the 27 betting companies affected by BCLB's decision to withdraw both the operational licences and Paybill numbers on July 11.

The government maintains this decision which has affected hundreds of employees and football competitions in the country was informed when the banned companies defaulted on tax payments.

"The (betting) firms should stop threats that they will move to court. The government must get its share to fund activities that are beneficial to this country," President Uhuru Kenyatta commented on July 13.

Fast forward, and Mozzart Bet has been cleared to resume operations under operating license number 000135 and Paybill number 290059, Nation Sport understands.

This firm operates a number of shops in Kayole, Kawangware, Westlands suburbs in Nairobi, and along Ronald Ngala street, in the capital's CBD.

Sources suggest Mozzart Bet was given a clean bill of health by authorities after opting to the negotiating table with BCLB over how to offset tax arrears other than going to court.

With this clean bill of health, Mozzart Bet is now set to unveil its Sh10 million JackPot winner in Nairobi on Friday.