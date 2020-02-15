Big boys dismiss opponents to reach round of 16

By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs continued to dominate the Betway Cup as all the four top flight teams that were in action on Saturday advanced to the round 16 of the knockout competition.

At Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, which hosted three matches, Ezekiel Okare struck at the death to keep Posta Rangers in the domestic cup competition.

The late goal saw the mailmen force a one-all draw with Tandaza FC to emerge 5-3 winners in post-match penalties.

Tandaza, a Football Kenya Federation Division Two League side, were on course to eliminating Posta from the contest thanks to Byron Otieno's 14th minute strike, but a defensive lapse two minutes to time saw them crush out.

SAVED ONE PENALTY

Unmarked Okare latched on a rising pass to beat goalkeeper Gilbert Erick with a one-touch finish.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Byrone Omondi saved one penalty to keep the KPL side in the competition.

“I am so happy about the game because that was a second string. Some players played well, while others did not, which means in our next match, we must up our game,” said Rangers’ coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo.

Sofapaka eliminated Balaji EPZ 5-4, also in post-match penalties at Camp Toyoyo after settling for a barren draw at the end of normal time.

Dominated the exchanges

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Augustine Out’s goal in the 21st minute from the spot is all Wazito needed to see off Egerton University.

While coach Stewart Paul’s side dominated the exchanges, they failed to extend their lead.

“The boys played as if they were a little bit nervous and that is why we squandered many scoring chances. We need to be more clinical in the penalty box and ensure we win by a big margin in the subsequent matches,” said coach Paul.

Kisumu All Stars were also too good for Nyabururu Sportiff in penalties, winning 4-3.

The match held at Gusii Stadium had ended in a barren draw.

National Super League (NSL) side, Bidco United beat Jericho Revelation 2-1, to advance to the next round.

Stephen Obukwi gave Bidco the lead in the 13th minute, but Andrew Mwihu ensured they went for the breather tied 1-1 after he scored in the 31st minute.

Henry Omollo scored Bidco's winning goal in the 72nd minute.

In other matches, Migori Youth beat Naivasha’s Flamingo 1-0, Talanta FC won 5-6 in post-match penalties against Zetech Titants after the match ended 2-2, while Ushuru also edged Transfoc 5-3 in penalties settling for a barren draw.

Fortune Sacco also beat SS Assad 3-0 in penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.