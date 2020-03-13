By JEFF KINYANJUI

All round of 16 Betway Cup matches this weekend will be played behind closed doors in compliance with an advisory issued by Football Kenya Federation after the government confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease in Kenya Friday.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack however said they are treating the Betway Cup with the same seriousness they do with the Kenyan Premier League as they chase after a season double.

K’Ogalo face Posta Rangers in Nakuru this afternoon and Polack has warned his charges against complacency.

“We are preparing very well for the game and the confidence in the team is very high especially after our win against AFC Leopards in the derby. We are going for a win but we know it won’t be an easy match,” Polack said,

“It is amazing how teams raise their game when facing us but it is a good thing as it keeps us on our toes. We are taking it a game at a time in both the league and Cup and we hopefully will win both — that is our target,” he added.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo is wary of the threat Gor Mahia poses. “This is a Cup game and it can go either way. With the preparations we have had I believe we can get a positive result. However, for this to happen, we need to be very sober defensively and tactically astute. Gor Mahia is a big team in Africa and they don’t waste chances,” he said.

“I don’t have any major injury concerns and that gives me confidence heading into the match as I have a wide range of players to choose from,” said Omollo.

“Simon Otieno is back and he is an important player in the unit. I will also rest some players that have played many matches consecutively,” he added.

The final will be played on May 30 with the winner pocketing Sh2 million and the chance to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

KCB, who were scheduled to face Wazito in Nakuru, indicated in a statement Friday they will not honour the game.

“As a precautionary measure following the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in the country, the team has already embarked on a journey back to Nairobi from Nakuru where we were scheduled to feature in the FKF Cup,” said the club.

The Afraha Stadium in Nakuru will host two double headers on Sunday: Ulinzi Stars versus Migori Youth from 1pm followed by former multiple champions AFC Leopards playing Ushuru from 3.30pm.

Bandari are the defending champions. Their coach Twahir Muhiddin said Friday that the shortest way for them to qualify for the African continental tournament was to retain their title. He warned they would go flat out to win their match against Sofapaka at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Muhiddin was happy that dependable defender Duncan Otewa trained with the rest team players this week and was available for selection.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Wazito v KCB (Afraha Stadium, 1pm)

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (Afraha Stadium, 3:30pm)

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4pm)

Fortune Sacco v Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm)

Sunday:

Kisumu All stars v Keroka Technical Uni. (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v FC Talanta (Kasarani Stadium, 3pm)

AFC Leopards v Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 3:30pm)