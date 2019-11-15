Betway to sponsor Kariobangi Sharks

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks has entered into a three-year partnership with gaming company Betway, who now become the club's official main sponsor, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

Club Chairman Robert Maoga says they are happy with the development saying it will go a long way in making the club the giant it aspires to be.

"We have an agreement in principle with BetWay and the partnership will officially be announced soon. As a club, we are very glad as this will now ease some financial pressure off our backs.

BetWay is a company that has football at heart and this is key for us. They have sponsored other big clubs like West Ham in the English Premier League as well as other teams in the La Liga and across Africa and these are the sort of networks we wish to make use of.

We also want to give them the value they deserve and grow together. We hope to extend this to become a long-term partnership," he added.

Kariobangi Sharks have had a lethargic start to the season and currently 15th in the 18-team KPL. Many have attributed the poor performance this season to financial challenges, but Maoga thinks otherwise.

"Our main challenge has been upfront. We have been playing well, creating chances but not taking them. That has been our main undoing but we are working on it," he said