Bidco United coach plays down promotion chances

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bidco United has played in the second-tier for over a decade with their bid to reach the the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) always ending in pain.

The Thika-based team has finished fifth in the past two seasons, but are currently second in this season's National Super League (NSL) log with 28 points from 15 matches

Is this the season when they will finally break the duck? The club’s head coach Anthony Akhulia says with 13 matches to go, it’s too early to talk about promotion to the KPL. He, however, admits they have a better chance compared to the previous seasons.

“In the past few seasons, we have been very bad in terms of our performance and only do well when it’s too late. However, this season, we have been consistent from the start and I think that is a good thing. We, however, cannot start celebrating as yet, this is a very tough league and things change very fast. We have to keep on grinding the results in the remaining matches,” Akhulia told Nation Sport.

Bidco have lost only five matches so far and won 15 this season. Only table-toppers Nairobi City Stars have won more, 17. Akhulia attributes the performance to unity in the team.

“The biggest issue we had in the team in the past two seasons was high player turnover during the mid-season transfer window. We were forced to rebuild a team with many new players at the middle of a season and that is not easy. We have avoided that this season and the unity within the playing unit is amazing. There are no individual stars in the team, just a group of good players united for a common goal,” he said

With no league action this weekend due to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup Round of 32 matches, Bidco United will be in action against lower-tier side Jericho Revelation on Saturday.

The winner of this year’s cup will take home Sh2 million, the federation has announced. Sixteen lower-tier sides that qualified from the preliminary round will face off with 16 KPL and NSL clubs.