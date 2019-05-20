By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari Football Club has received a major boost ahead of their SportPesa Shield final match against Kariobangi Sharks planned for June 1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bandari’s sponsors Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had promised to fly the playing unit for a one-week training camp in South Africa should they win SportPesa Shield final.

And on Monday, KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku directed that the salaries of the players and members of the team’s technical bench be reviewed upwards to motivate the team to perform even better next season.

“I’ve been following your games very closely, and getting a minute by minute updates of the proceeding on the pitch whenever you are playing and I must say you have been very impressive. You could have won this league were it not for the congested fixtures, the long travels and the injuries,” Manduku, who is the team patron, said.

Manduku also promised to buy the team a state-of-the-art team bus to enable the players travel in comfort for their matches.

Manduku, who was speaking when hosted the players and officials to a luncheon in Mombasa, also said the team has performed extremely well this season and only needed a little push to dominate national and regional football.

He said the team’s only competitors at the local scene was Gor Mahia and observed that, with proper preparations, Bandari would dislodge Gor Mahia from the apex of Kenyan football.

“I have been there for you and will continue being there for you because you have made the company’s image more visible locally and abroad,” Manduku said, adding that Bandari has earned positive reviews from Kenyan media due to good performance.

Manduku said he will be present at Kasarani to cheer Bandari to victory.

Bandari’s organising secretary Dickson Kibagendi said the players were determined to turn tables on Kariobangi Sharks after Bandari’s loss to the team in SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania in February.

“These players have never recovered from the 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks at the finals of the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania. They have beaten Kariobangi Sharks twice in league matches both in Nairobi and Mombasa, making them favourites to win SportPesa Shield,” Kibagendi said.