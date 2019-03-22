Shock as Birmingham hit with nine-point deduction

By AFP

Championship side Birmingham have been docked nine points for breaching financial rules, the English Football League announced on Friday.

The Championship side broke the EFL's profitability and sustainability regulations and faced a possible 12-point deduction and a transfer ban.

The penalty drops the club from 13th in the second-tier table to 18th, leaving them only five points above the relegation zone.

An independent disciplinary commission heard the case on Monday and decided the Midlands club should not be given the maximum penalty.

It follows a review of the financial submission from Birmingham City for the three-year period 2015/16 to 2017/18 where it was determined the club had recorded losses in excess of the £39 million ($51 million, Sh5.1 billion) threshold.

"The profitability and sustainability rules, aligned with those in the Premier League, became effective in 2015/16," said an EFL spokesman.