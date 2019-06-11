Blow as Harambee Stars defender injured in training

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars dependable central defender Brian "Niang" Mandela is an injury doubt ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nation Sport understands the giant defender on Monday injured his left knee after landing awkwardly in training.

He is reported to have limped off the training ground at the team's camp in Paris with the help of the medical staff.

"I have been informed that he is injured and that the medical staff has rushed him to the hospital for tests. Let's hope it is nothing serious," Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Nation Sport.

It will be a huge injury bro both to the player and the team should he miss the tournament which kicks off in Egypt in eleven days time.

The former Tusker central defender, who has been plying his trade in South Africa for the past seven years is the most experienced player in Kenya's back-line.

Only last week, he was linked by sections of the South African media with a Sh15 million transfer to Orlando Pirates and in a media interview stated that Kenya will "not be pushovers" in Egypt.

His injury will give Kenya coach Sebastien Migne a headache on how to line out his backline.

Migne has Zambia-based duo David Owino and Musa Mohammed, alongside Gor Mahia's Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu vying for central defence start position.