Blow for Kenya as defender ruled out of Algeria clash

Onyango's possible replacements include Zesco United's David Owino and Joash Okumu who is based in the US. The team's vice-captain Musa Mohammed who is also based in Zambia is considered a sure starter.

Onyango's potential absence leaves Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne with some sort of a crisis considering the confirmed absence of Brian Mandela who also is injured and David 'Cheche' Ochieng who was not selected for this tournament.

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has been ruled out of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Algeria.

The 26-year-old, who recently trended on social media after dying his beard, was in line to start alongside Musa Mohammed in central defence.

But then, a number of players Nation Sport spoke to confirmed he injured his ankle during Saturday's training and has been ruled out of the game.

This match kicks off at the June 30 stadium in Cairo at 11pm on Sunday.

Further reports suggest the injury is severe and could rule the Gor Mahia player out of all the group matches versus Tanzania and Senegal.

"I am thankful to the coach for the confidence they have in me. I was selected to play against Ghana (in the qualification matches) when I didn't expect and I have given my all ever since. I want to give my all in this tournament," the experienced defender explained in a recent interview

