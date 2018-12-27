Bogusero Girls, Soko FC win Kitutu Chache South football titles

By BENSON AYIENDA

By JANET NYAMWAMU

Bogusero Girls and Soko FC are the 2018 Kitutu Chache South Constituency football tournament champions.

The two-month long tournament, organised by the area MP Richard Onyonka, came to a close on Boxing Day with Bogusero Girls thumping Nyakoe Girls 4-1 at the Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School.

Earlier on, Kitutu Central Girls thrashed Bogeka Girls 6-0 to emerge third.

In the men’s tournament, Soko FC beat Burungu FC 4-3 on post-match penalties after the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The winning teams received Sh155,000 and a trophy, the runners up Sh85,000, while third place finishers walked home with Sh55,000. Fourth-placed teams bagged Sh35,000.

Onyonka lauded the youngsters that showed up for the tournament. All the 26 teams that took part received training kits and boots.

The MP confirmed that Sh500,000 that was used in the tournament was drawn from the constituency’s CDF kitty.

"We shall ensure this continues every year in bid to nurture and support young talents in the region," Onyonka said.

Elsewhere, Kisii County Women Representative Janet Ongera has launched a football tournament - Dimba Mashinani.