Brave Nation FC fall to Ulinzi Stars

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Nation FC team manager, Elias Makori was not unbowed even after his charges fell 3-1 to Ulinzi Stars in a friendly match played at St Mary’s School, Nairobi on Saturday.

Makori said the boys' fighting spirit made him a proud man, despite the setback which he said is part of the football game.

“We have to give credit to the boys. It was a great fighting spirit holding a Premier League side 1-1 at half time. Everybody could see the boys gave their all. In the first half we were on top, before losing our momentum towards the end giving them space to score two quick goals,” said Makori.

The soldiers, who fielded their main squad including Oscar Wamalwa, John Kago, Elvins Nandwa and Brian Birgen among others, scored though Kelvin Thairu, Daniel Waweru and Bernard Ongoma, while Simon “Carrick” Mwema replied for the media side through a penalty kick after Peter Bol was brought down in the box by Harun Mwale.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso said the friendly gave his side an opportunity to gauge his players as they prepare to take on Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani in their next Kenyan Premier League match on Thursday.

“I'm happy to see that Nation FC is made up of young stars who are the future stars of tomorrow. They should continue to work hard and emulate the former Harambee Stars defender Mulinge Ndeto, who we poached from Nation FC in the 90s among other players,” said Nyangweso.

Advertisement

The former international striker was impressed with the level of talent he spotted in the Nation FC team, promising to invite them for trials in future.

Efforts by Nation's attacking trio comprising Jeff Lidava, Peter Bol and Titus Mbithi were thwarted by experienced keeper James Saruni.