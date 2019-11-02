Brave Ulinzi hold AFC Leopards

By VICTOR OTIENO

AFC Leopards Saturday blew a chance to move top of Kenyan Premier League standings after settling for a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

Ingwe, who started the day second with 14 points, could have moved top with victory over the soldiers but they now trail leaders Tusker who took their tally to 16 points after beating Nzoia Sugar 3-2 earlier at the same venue.

Leopards threatened first in the second minute through Mark Makwatta who dribbled past two Ulinzi defenders at the edge of the box but his shot barely troubled goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo.

The visitors' first real chance arrived in the 17th minute but AFC Leopards keeper Benjamin Ochan came off his line to deny Elvis Nandwa.

On resumption, Ochan was at his best denying Brian Birgen in the 48th before parrying Haron Mwale's effort for a corner moments later.

Casa Mbungo made his first change, resting Saad Musa for Austine Otieno yet the storm never abated. Bonventure Muchika connected to Daniel Waweru's delivery from a corner with a sold header but Ochan pulled another brilliant save to deny him.

