alexa Brazil star undergoes surgery for ankle injury - Daily Nation
Brazil star undergoes surgery for ankle injury

Saturday April 25 2020

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring a penalty during their Bundesliga match against Cologne in Munich, on September 21, 2019. PHOTO | CHRISTOF STACHE | AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring a penalty during their Bundesliga match against Cologne in Munich, on September 21, 2019. PHOTO | CHRISTOF STACHE |  AFP

  • The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the coronavirus outbreak but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.
AFP
By AFP
BERLIN

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the club said Friday.

The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

"Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed," the club said in a statement.

"The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery program in around 14 days."

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also had an operation earlier in the week on his ankle and will miss the league's potential restart date on May 9.

The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the coronavirus outbreak but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.

