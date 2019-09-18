Brazil friendly 'good test' for young Super Eagles
Wednesday September 18 2019
ABUJA
Top Nigeria FA official Mohammed Sanusi said on Wednesday next month's friendly against Brazil would be a good test for the country's young team.
Nigeria, who are ranked 33rd in the Fifa rankings, will tackle five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore on October 13.
"We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not every day that you get to play Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team," NFF general secretary Sanusi told AFP.
In 2003, Brazil beat Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly played in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja.
Sanusi added: "The focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the Fifa window in October, ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in November."
The Super Eagles have two 2021 Africa Cup qualifying dates in November. They host Benin Republic on November 14, before taking on Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.