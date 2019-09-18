Brazil friendly 'good test' for young Super Eagles

By AFP

ABUJA

Top Nigeria FA official Mohammed Sanusi said on Wednesday next month's friendly against Brazil would be a good test for the country's young team.

Nigeria, who are ranked 33rd in the Fifa rankings, will tackle five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore on October 13.

"We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not every day that you get to play Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team," NFF general secretary Sanusi told AFP.

In 2003, Brazil beat Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly played in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja.

Sanusi added: "The focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the Fifa window in October, ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in November."

