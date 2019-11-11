alexa Brazilian sent off after racist abuse - Daily Nation
Brazilian sent off after racist abuse

Monday November 11 2019

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison (left) celebrates with teammate Tete after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League Group C match against GNK Dinamo Zagreb on November 6, 2019 in Zagreb. PHOTO | DENIS LOVROVIC |

PHOTO | DENIS LOVROVIC |  AFP

  • Taison left the field in tears after his red card for "unsporting behaviour", which came when he reacted to the insults from away supporters
  • Shakhtar won the game 1-0, ensuring they stay top of the league, two points ahead of Zorya as they hunt their fourth straight title
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison on Sunday was sent off for kicking the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans after they targeted him with racist abuse.

Taison left the field in tears after his red card for "unsporting behaviour", which came when he reacted to the insults from away supporters in the 74th minute of the Ukrainian Premier League clash, at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, by first giving them the finger before kicking the ball at them.

The Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar in 2012, was consoled by Dynamo players. Countryman and teammate Dentinho also broke down in tears.

"Racism is a disgrace, we have to fight it together, every minute and every second," said Shakhtar coach Luis Castro.

In a statement, Shakhtar said that it "categorically opposes any form of racism", adding that "nothing can justify insulting people because of their skin colour, their religion or their political opinions".

Shakhtar won the game 1-0, ensuring they stay top of the league, two points ahead of Zorya as they hunt their fourth straight title.

