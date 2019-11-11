Brazilian sent off after racist abuse

By AFP

PARIS

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison on Sunday was sent off for kicking the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans after they targeted him with racist abuse.

Taison left the field in tears after his red card for "unsporting behaviour", which came when he reacted to the insults from away supporters in the 74th minute of the Ukrainian Premier League clash, at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, by first giving them the finger before kicking the ball at them.

The Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar in 2012, was consoled by Dynamo players. Countryman and teammate Dentinho also broke down in tears.

"Racism is a disgrace, we have to fight it together, every minute and every second," said Shakhtar coach Luis Castro.

In a statement, Shakhtar said that it "categorically opposes any form of racism", adding that "nothing can justify insulting people because of their skin colour, their religion or their political opinions".

