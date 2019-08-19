Brazilian club sets new world record

By BBC SPORT

Corinthians have become the first professional women's team to equal the world record for the number of consecutive wins by a top-flight side.

The Brazilian side beat Ferroviaria 4-0 on Sunday to claim their 27th win in all competitions.

The record was held by Welsh Premier League side The New Saints (TNS).

TNS broke Ajax's 44-year record in December 2016, but Corinthians can set a new record by beating Sao Jose at home on Wednesday.

The Serie A1 leaders have scored 95 goals in their winning run since 26 March, conceding only eight.