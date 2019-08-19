alexa Brazilian club sets new world record - Daily Nation
Brazilian club sets new world record

Monday August 19 2019

Corinthians have become the first professional women's team to equal the world record for the number of consecutive wins by a top-flight side. PHOTO | BBC

Corinthians have become the first professional women's team to equal the world record for the number of consecutive wins by a top-flight side. PHOTO | BBC 

Corinthians have become the first professional women's team to equal the world record for the number of consecutive wins by a top-flight side.

The Brazilian side beat Ferroviaria 4-0 on Sunday to claim their 27th win in all competitions.

The record was held by Welsh Premier League side The New Saints (TNS).

TNS broke Ajax's 44-year record in December 2016, but Corinthians can set a new record by beating Sao Jose at home on Wednesday.

The Serie A1 leaders have scored 95 goals in their winning run since 26 March, conceding only eight.

They have scored five or more goals in six of those matches, including a 9-0 win over Sao Francisco last month.

